Friendly exes, or something more? Florence Pugh has fans speculating about the status of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff after swapping some possibly flirty comments on an Instagram post.

On Thursday, Braff took to the social media platform to promote a charity auction for a good cause.

“Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me. ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops,” Braff shared.

Pugh — who dated Braff for three years before splitting several months ago — commented on the post, “I’m deffo bidding on this.”

Braff made sure to respond to his ex, writing, “@florencepugh I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans….”

While some said the exchange hinted at a rekindled romance between the stars, others simply complimented the two for managing to stay friends and not involve themselves in a messy split.