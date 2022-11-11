Actress Hilary Duff (L) hugs singer Aaron Carter as they attend the premiere of "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" on April 26, 2003 in Hollywood, California.

Aaron Carter’s management team has entered the chat on the late rapper’s new memoir that is set to be released Nov. 15, just 10 days after his death.

Reps for Carter, who passed away last Saturday, are supporting Hilary Duff after she blasted the upcoming autobiography that claims the former teen pop star took Duff’s virginity at age 13.

“We as Aaron’s management would like to thank Hilary Duff for her statement regarding the book that is set to be released,” Taylor Helgeson, of Big Umbrella Management, said Thursday via a statement to The Post.

“In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases, including an album titled Blacklisted, a single titled ‘Lately,’ and now a book.

“This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking. We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates,” the statement concluded.

Prior to Carter’s passing, the “Sooner or Later” singer had been allegedly working on the unfinished autobiography, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life for three years with author, Andy Symonds. In the book, Carter reportedly claims he and Duff, whom he dated from approximately 2000 to 2003, lost their virginities to each other at a Los Angeles hotel on what he supposes was Duff’s 13th birthday.

In a statement to The Post, a rep for the “How I Met Your Father” actress did not confirm or deny Carter’s claim, stating, “We would never comment on Hilary’s personal life in this way.”

Duff has slammed the publishers of the memoir, calling it “disgusting” in a statement to ET.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” said Duff.

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Last week, Duff shared a heartfelt tribute to Carter after news broke of his shocking death. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply,” she wrote.

Aside from Carter’s teenage romance with Duff, his memoir will also address his drug use and relationship with Michael Jackson, including an alleged incident that occurred in 2003 at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.