Sydney Sweeney is commenting yet again on the criticism she’s received over her nude scenes in “Euphoria”.

The actress, who portrays Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series, previously explained to Teen Vogue why her several scenes of nudity are “important to the storyline,” however she still remains an uproar-causing subject.

In a new interview with GQ, Sweeney revealed that some naysayers have gone as far as trying to get her family’s attention online.

“It got to the point where they were tagging my family [in screenshotted photos of her nude scenes]. My cousins don’t need that,” she told the publication.

“It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” she continued. “You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

However, the 25-year-old isn’t bothered by the never-ending criticism — instead, it only motivates her more.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” she shared. “I’m an artist. I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

Sweeney also praised “Euphoria” director Sam Levinson for the way he handles the portrayal of Cassie.

“I trust Sam so much with what he does with Cassie. It feels really good as an actor to be able to trust the filmmaker because it just changes the entire experience,” Sweeney explained in her latest GQ interview.

And as much as critics like to question the actress’ relationship with Levinson, whom some have previously believed to purposely place Cassie in an excessive amount of nude scenes at Sweeney’s expense, she assures that they “don’t know” what goes on behind the scenes.

“Those people aren’t on set,” she said, “they don’t know what’s going on.”