Lindsay Lohan is loving married life.

The actress was asked about her husband Bader Shammas, who she tied the knot with in April, during an appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Lohan insisted, “It’s great. It’s amazing, I met my person. You never know if you’re going to find that in life and he’s an amazing guy, man.

“I love him and we’re a great team.”

As the host questioned whether she’d gained a new perspective on life since saying “I do”, Lohan responded: “You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like.”

The lovebirds made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at a screening in New York City for Lohan’s new holiday flick, “Falling for Christmas”, on Wednesday.

Not only does Lohan have a new film released, but she also dropped her first song since 2020’s “Back to Me” last week.

The star released the new version of the classic Christmas track “Jingle Bell Rock” after she performed it in that famous “Mean Girls” scene 18 years ago.