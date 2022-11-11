Katharine McPhee and David Foster are parents now, but they still make sure to keep their romantic spark alive.

McPhee, 38, and Foster, 73, who tied the knot in 2019 after starting to date two years prior to that, welcomed son Rennie in February 2021.

Speaking to Fox News Digital about making sure to spend quality time together still, McPhee shared: “We just love being able to go to a movie and have dinner together.”

READ MORE: David Foster And Katharine McPhee Release First Single Off Their Upcoming Christmas Album

“There’s nothing extravagant about what we like to do. We just want to reconnect. I love to just sit and have dinner with him. I’ll have a glass of wine — he doesn’t drink. And we just talk.

“That’s our time together that we always make sure to have. We have a very hectic schedule so that’s really important to us, to carve out that time each day. And there’s always something to talk about whether it’s our family, our son — it’s our time.”

The lovebirds, who first met when McPhee was a contestant on “American Idol” about 17 years ago, are set to release their first album together titled Christmas Songs on November 25.

READ MORE: David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their ‘Musical’ Son Following In Their Footsteps (Exclusive)

“We’ve been colleagues long before we were in a relationship together,” McPhee gushed.

“Then we became friends. So I’m very accustomed to being on stage with him, sharing a stage with him, being in the recording studio with him.

“That was first before anything. That’s where we’re the most comfortable together. It doesn’t create any friction between us at all. There’s no kind of unknown between us. That’s where it all started for us.”