Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attend the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City.

Zoe Kazan is expecting baby No. 2 with longtime partner Paul Dano.

The actress put her baby bump on display last month while walking the red carpet with Dano at the premiere for her upcoming film, “She Said”, during the 60th annual New York Film Festival.

Kazan, 39, also showed off her bump on the cover of Marie Claire‘s Power Issue alongside her “She Said” co-star Carey Mulligan and journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, whom she and Mulligan portray in the film respectively.

In her cover interview, Kazan chats about the challenges of balancing motherhood.

“Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities,” she said. “I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa.”

“I was just really relieved to read a script where that was represented and where I could put that part of myself in there,” she continued, referring to her work on “She Said”. “And I felt really bolstered by having [Megan and Jodi] and [their] experiences and Carey and her experiences. It made me feel not alone.”

Kazan and Dano are already parents to a daughter that they welcomed in 2018. “The Batman” actor announced the birth of the couple’s first baby, whose name and birth date have been kept private, back in October 2018 during an appearance on “The Tonight Show”.