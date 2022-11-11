It’s no secret that Nas and Jay-Z once faced off in one of rap’s all-time nastiest feuds, but two decades later it’s all water under the bridge.

That’s the takeaway from “Thun”, a new track from Nas’ new album, King’s Disease III, in which he revisits the vicious diss tracks that he and Jay-Z once flung at each other.

Those days, however, are long gone; as he raps in “Thun”, the rap veterans are now “laughing” about their former feuding.

“No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL/ Brothers can do anything when they decide to,” Nas raps in one verse.

“In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’/ Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N****, this ain’t over… laughing!” he continues.