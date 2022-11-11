Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..."

“Sex and the City” fans are in for a treat in season 2 of “And Just Like That…”

HBO head of originals Sarah Aubrey told Variety the next season of the show will channel the vibes of the original show.

“It’s a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes,” the executive said.

In particular, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie will channel the adventurous spirit her character is known for.

“Most of all, for Carrie, in particular, in the way her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city, and you really feel that this season,” Aubrey continued. “We’re so excited. I went to the table, I’ve seen the clothes. So I’m voracious, just like everyone.”

The next season of the show already promises some big cast changes. It’s unclear whether Chris Noth will return as Mr. Big after sexual assault allegations were levied at the actor, though Parker did confirm the return of John Corbett in the role of Aidan Shaw.

Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” is expected to air sometime in 2023.