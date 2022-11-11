Click to share this via email

Dave Chappelle will be returning to Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H this weekend to host “Saturday Night Live”, marking the comedian’s third time as host.

In a trio of new promos, Chappelle is joined by “SNL” cast member Ego Nwodim and the episode’s musical guest, rap duo Black Star.

In the first promo, Nwodim attempts to “tag along” with Chappelle for Thanksgiving with his family, while the second promo finds Chappelle making a declaration.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle To Host Another Post-Election ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Hi, I’m Dave Chappelle and this week I’ll be hosting ‘SNL’ with musical guests Black Star, on an episode that’s so Black it’s gonna be on BET,” Chappelle quipped in what appeared to be an ad-libbed take, cracking up Nwodim and Black Star’s Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli.

“Just kidding,” he added, “it’s gonna be right here on NBC — see you Saturday.”

This Saturday! Dave Chappelle and Black Star are here! pic.twitter.com/JbKwxvxtGK — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 10, 2022

The final promo riffs on Chappelle’s reputation for controversy, with Nwodim concerned about Chappelle on live television.

“Wait, we’re doing it live?” she asks Chappelle, who responds, “Of course.”

“With you?” she counters.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Hangs Out With Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Following ‘The Closer’ Backlash

“Obviously,” he answers.

“In this news cycle?” she queried, to which Chappelle says, “Yup.”

“Interesting…” she says as the spot concludes.

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.