Zach Bryan doesn’t want to be a part of the system.

This week, the “Something in the Orange” singer took to Twitter to announce that he wants nothing to do with the CMA Awards, which were broadcast live on Wednesday night.

“Guys, I don’t and will never want to be considered at the CMAs,” he wrote. “My pride is fine and I appreciate all the love and support,” he added, “and I say it with every ounce of respect to other country artists. Establishments will always be weird.”

Bryan was not nominated at the CMAs this year, and did not perform or present at the ceremony, though it is not clear whether he submitted material for consideration in the first place, Variety reported.

In a second tweet, though, he seemed to imply that he was snubbed by the Country Music Association, saying of his body of work, “In five years all of these strange outdated systems will claim it was right in front of them the entire time. Truly more fun to laugh at than be butt hurt over.”

He also criticized artists who do work in order to win awards, but added in response to one Twitter user that “there are so many talents artists” who do deserve to be awarded.

He then clarified that he was “not trying to insult the validity” of a CMA award, adding, “I’m just saying on a personal level it is not one of my priorities to have awards on a shelf in my home.”

In 2020, Bryan released his third studio album, American Heartbreak, which went to No. 1 on the U.S. Country chart, and No. 5 on the Billboard album chart.