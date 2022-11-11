Click to share this via email

Megan Fox is firing back at a rude — and also incorrect — comment involving her recent Halloween costume.

The “Transformers” star took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, costumed as Princess Zelda and warrior elf Link from video game “The Legend of Zelda”.

According to Page Six, some comments directed at the photos focused on the exposed skin on her hip.

“All that money and she can’t but a razor,” wrote one troll in a comment. “She’s now off my ‘list.’”

Fox saw the comment and shut it down, explaining that what the troll took to be her unshaved bikini line was actually a tattoo.

“Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?” she wrote back, offering a sarcastic comment of her own.

“Either way I’m devastated to be off your list,” she quipped. “Was hoping you’d wife me.”