Pete Davidson really is packing.

This week, Jay Pharaoh appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and revealed that his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Pete Davidson confirmed his “big d**k energy” is real.

“There’s something in the sauce. He got something, okay. He got something inside. So I talk to him, I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said, ‘Could, what is it, what’d you do? What was it? How you do it?'” he said of Davidson dating so many women.

“He told me what it was,” Pharaoh continued. “It, it’s his endowment. He confirmed it. He was like, ‘Yeah bro, it’s like nine inches.’ I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap we twins. That’s crazy.'”

Rumours about the size of Davidson’s penis have been floating around online ever since a Twitter user coined the phrase “big d**k energy” in order to explain why he was so attractive to women.

At one point a social media user asked his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, “How long is Pete,” to which she responded, “Like 10 inches? …oh f—…i mean…like a lil over a minute,” before deleting the response.

But as Pharaoh pointed out, having a lot going on down there is not the only explanation.

“I mean, you could have a big whatever all day. You can handle business all day,” he said. “But if a woman can’t talk to you afterwards, she gonna run to somebody with a, some, maybe they not as big as you. You gotta be able to listen.”

He continued, “You gotta have everything in the relationship. You do. And that’s that, that’s that thin line. And uh, I think Pete is just, Pete is just a sweet dude. He’s sweet. He’s vulnerable. He’s not trying to put on… unfortunately he does have a lot of, other problems physically he’s gotta deal with.”

Pharaoh added, “You know, that’s what they do. You know, that’s what happens… he got Kate Beckinsale. He got the vampire from the Underworld. What the hell? Are you kidding me? What, you got Ariana Grande? You? What? You got my money, my car, my push.”