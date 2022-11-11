William Shatner is slamming his former co-stars for their negative comments.

The actor spoke with The Times about the damaging comments his former “Star Trek” co-workers have said about him over the years, which he now alleges is for “publicity”.

“Sixty years after some incident they are still on that track. Don’t you think that’s a little weird? It’s like a sickness,” he said.

He added, “I began to understand that they were doing it for publicity.”

Past “Star Trek” alum who have spoken out about him include George Takei, who made veiled comments about Shatner’s participation in a space launch.

Last year he told Page Six, “He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens.”

“So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study,” Takei continued. “Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”

Apparently the insult wasn’t the only time Takei had taken shots at the actor.

“George [Takei] has never stopped blackening my name. These people are bitter and embittered,” Shatner said. “I have run out of patience with them. Why give credence to people consumed by envy and hate?”

He’s also expressed his shock at Nichelle Nichols calling him “cold and arrogant” in his memoir Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.

“I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it,” he said of her opinion, via DailyMail.

Prior to his death, Leonard Nimoy and Shatner’s friendship had cooled down, a turn which may have been the result of a documentary.

According to Giant Freak Robot, the actor was working on a 2011 documentary titled “The Captains” which told the story of all the captains in the “Star Trek” universe, but also included interviews with former cast members.

Nimoy refused to interview for the movie, despite Shatner’s persuasion, and so he allegedly hired a cameraman to secretly follow Nimoy at a convention for footage. The actor was unhappy with the decision and the two never spoke after that despite attempts on Shatner’s side.