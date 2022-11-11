When all else fails, Kris Jenner can get the job done.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”, the show gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes at how Kim Kardashian got to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to this year’s Met Gala.

READ MORE: Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Debunks Allegations Kim Kardashian Damaged Historic Marilyn Monroe Dress

“They were not gonna let me wear this dress. They weren’t even gonna let me try it on — until Kris Jenner calls,” Kim said in a confessional.

The dress, which Monroe wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962, is owned by the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

“I was like, ‘Please, Mom, if you make this happen I’ll marry you,’” Kim added. “I would have done anything.”

Of course, Kris did manage to convince the museum to let her daughter wear the dress, though she wouldn’t reveal how she did it.

“I cannot tell you my secrets,” she said. “But if somebody says no, you know what I say: You’re talking to the wrong person.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Finally Responds To Backlash Over Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Dress Weight Loss

In order to wear the dress, Kardashian could only model it on the red carpet at the gala, requiring an outfit change on-site into a replica for the party itself, along with having to lose weight in order to fit into it in the first place.

“All of this — this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can’t risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life … like, that’s it,” Kim said.