Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Willis family is sending love to Demi Moore.

On Friday, Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis wished the “Die Hard” star’s ex-wife a happy birthday as she turned 60.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares How She Combats ‘Paralyzing’ Grief Amid His Health Struggle

In a post on her Instagram story, Heming shared a photo of herself and her husband holding up copies of Moore’s 2019 memoir Inside Out.

Photo: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

“Happy Birthday @demimoore,” Heming wrote. “We love you inside and out.”

Willis and Moore, who split in 2000, have remained good friends in the years since, co-parenting daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis – Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

READ MORE: Emma Heming Willis Looks Stunning In One-Piece Designed By Bruce Willis’ Ex-Wife Demi Moore

Over the years, Willis, Moore and Heming have often stepped out together publicly as an integrated family.

Willis and Heming married in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, together.