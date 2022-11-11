Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Having a newborn baby comes with some difficulties.

In a post on her Instagram Story, “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore shared how she’s been dealing with some of her breastfeeding struggles.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby Number 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Sharing a photo of her 3-week-old son Oscar nursing at her breast, the actress wrote, “Trying to cut this mastitis off at the pass. Whew.”

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue, usually caused by a build-up of milk in the breast duct.

“The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness,” the Mayo Clinic notes. “You might also have fever and chills.”

READ MORE: Mandy Moore Is Taking Placenta Pills After Giving Birth

Moore is also mom to 20-month-old son August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

She recently shared a photo of the two brothers together.