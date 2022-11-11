Having a newborn baby comes with some difficulties.
In a post on her Instagram Story, “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore shared how she’s been dealing with some of her breastfeeding struggles.
Sharing a photo of her 3-week-old son Oscar nursing at her breast, the actress wrote, “Trying to cut this mastitis off at the pass. Whew.”
Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue, usually caused by a build-up of milk in the breast duct.
“The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness,” the Mayo Clinic notes. “You might also have fever and chills.”
Moore is also mom to 20-month-old son August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.
She recently shared a photo of the two brothers together.