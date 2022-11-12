Dolly Parton has become increasingly associated with Christmas over the past few years, thanks in large part to several holiday-themed albums (including this year’s Holly Dolly Christmas) and such made-for-TV movies as “Christmas at Dollywood”, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas in the Square” and the upcoming “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas”, set to air on NBC in early December.

In a recent interview with Better Homes and Gardens, Parton was discussing her various Christmas-related projects and love of the holidays when it was suggested that she might be “the new Queen of Christmas.”

Parton was quick to shut that down, acknowledging there’s only one Queen of Christmas — and it isn’t her.

“Now, don’t you say that! I’m not going to compete with Mariah,” Parton told the magazine, acknowledging Mariah Carey as the true title holder.

“I love her. You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah,” Parton added. “I’m happy to be second in line to her.”

Carey caught wind of Parton’s comments, and responded via Twitter.

“Dolly, let’s settle this one… You are the Queen of Everything! The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine!! Love you!!!” wrote Carey, adding three heart emojis.

You are the Queen of Everything! The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine!! Love you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @DollyParton https://t.co/3CFSCDMk0j — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Parton also reflected on why she’s gravitated toward so many Christmas projects.

“The holidays make me very creative, ’cause I’m happy,” she explained.

“And I try to remember, and I draw from that, from that spirit of Christmas,” she added. “That Christ spirit. Even if you don’t believe in Jesus, the spirit is really about giving and tolerance, understanding and acceptance.”