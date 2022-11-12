Aubrey Plaza can currently be seen in the second season of HBO’s acclaimed comedy “The White Lotus”, with upcoming projects including Francis Ford Coppola’s highly anticipated “Megalopolis” and the Disney+ spin-off of “WandaVision”, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”, focusing on sorceress Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn.

In a new interview with Backstage magazine’s “In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast”, Plaza makes her first public remarks about her yet-to-be-revealed role in what will be her entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza Recalls Going ‘Full Method’ For Her ‘Scream 4’ Audition: ‘I Blew That One’

“’Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ — I haven’t talked about it yet,” Plaza shared.

“It’s a fun character. I’ll just say, speaking of manifestations… it’s all coming together for me with this part,” she explained, revealing that the opportunity to work with the series’ star is why she signed on for the series.

“Kathryn Hahn, she’s a friend of mine; I’ve known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in ‘Parks and Recreation’ 10 years ago, but I’ve never gotten to work with her, really. She’s one of the most incredible actresses that’s working today. She’s a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get onscreen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what’s driving me,” Plaza explained.

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza Freaked Out Robert De Niro On ‘Dirty Grandpa’ Set: ‘I Was Acting Totally Insane’

“I think it’s cool that it’s Marvel and all that,” she added, “but I’m really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn.”