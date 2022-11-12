Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in "1923"

With the fifth season of “Yellowstone” debuting on Sunday, fans of the Kevin Costner-starring drama can also anticipate the series’ second spin-off next month.

Following in the footsteps of the prequel “1883” comes “1923”, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and new photos of the duo on the set have been released.

“From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, ‘1923’ is the next instalment of the ‘Yellowstone’ origin story and introduces a new generation of Duttons,” reads the Paramount+ series synopsis. “Led by Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar (“The Offer”), Darren Mann (“Animal Kingdom”), Michelle Randolph (“A Snow White Christmas”), James Badge Dale (“Hightown”), Marley Shelton (“Scream”), Brian Geraghty (“Big Sky”), Aminah Nieves (“Blueberry”), Julia Schlaepfer (“The Politician”) and Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”).

“1923” debuts Sunday, Dec. 18, while the new season of “Yellowstone” begins on Sunday, Nov. 13.