Demi Moore celebrated her milestone 60th birthday in the sky.

On Friday, the actress boarded a private jet with her family and friends for her special day. In a video shared to the “Ghost” star’s Instagram account, Moore is seen smiling, laughing and dancing as her loved ones sing “Happy Birthday” to her on the plane.

“Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful!,” Moore captioned the video, shared to her page on Saturday. “Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday.”

The “G.I. Jane” actress was showered with love and sweet messages in the comments section, including some from fellow Hollywood stars like Julianne Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer and Rita Wilson.

Moore’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis- whom she shares with ex-husband, Bruce Willis- also shared a series of photos from the celebration, in which her mom is seen wearing a colourful birthday crown and snuggling up to her adorable pooches onboard the jet.

“Happy 60th to my favourite medical anomaly,” the 28-year-old captioned the post. “Whatever hill you’re over, show me where to begin the climb.”

Photo: Instagram/ Buuski

The former couple’s other two daughters- Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer Willis, 34- each shared their younger sister’s post of Moore to their own Instagram Story. Earlier in the day, Scout also posted a separate video of her “queen” mom celebrating in the air.

Additionally, Bruce and his wife, Emma, sent their love to the “Charlie’s Angels” actress.

“We love you inside and out,” Emma wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of her and her husband’s ex-wife holding up Demi’s memoir Inside Out.

Demi and Bruce tied the knot back in 1987 and split in 2000, however the two have remained friendly ever since.