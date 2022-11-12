Quavo wrote a touching letter to Takeoff one day after fans and celebrities gathered at the late Migos rapper’s Celebration of Life service in Atlanta.

Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the lengthy letter in which he starts by saying that “it’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together.” Quavo walked down memory lane and recalled how they were tag team partners after falling in love with wrestling and having every action figure.

“Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers,” Quavo wrote.

He also touched on Takeoff’s soft demeanor.

“Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” Quavo wrote. “He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind.”

Quavo said he struggled to put into words what Takeoff meant to him. They were close like brothers, but that just didn’t sound right to Quavo, considering Takeoff was his nephew. And then, it finally hit him.

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he wrote. “We hated that word ’nephew’ or when they said ‘Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel.”

Takeoff and Quavo — Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Takeoff was fatally shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas at a bowling alley. Quavo was also on the scene but was uninjured during the incident.

Quavo’s tribute came just hours after Cardi B also took to Instagram and penned a moving tribute to Takeoff, her husband, Offset’s, cousin.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

She continued, “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those.”

