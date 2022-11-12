Melissa Joan Hart is putting an end to rumours circulating online that she and Lena Dunham are feuding.

The former child star, who rose to fame on the 90s sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, took to Instagram on Friday to lay the “hot gossip” to rest.

Hart, 46, began her post by noting that she’s been “truly confused” by tabloid rumours, suggesting that she “has it out for Lena Dunham” and that the two have been longtime “frenemies,” because she seemingly didn’t know they existed until “numerous friends” asked her about her “rivalry” with the former “Girls” actress, 36.

“We have no ‘beef,’ and as far as I remember we haven’t even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens,” Hart denied, referring to the screenshot she shared of the rumour submitted to DeuxMoi, a pseudonymous Instagram account that publishes celebrity gossip.

The pitched rumour, sent via email, claimed that Hart and Dunham knew each other because “Lena’s dad was friends with the creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’,” which Hart starred in from 1991 to 1994, adding that there was an alleged fight between the two over “child drag queens.”

Hart warned fans not to get click-baited by “flashy links as they pretend to give you hot gossip that doesn’t exist.”

The “Melissa & Joey” alum went on to express that she’s “a fan of Lena’s work and all that she does to support females in our industry,” adding that she hopes they can one day “share a latte” together.

“Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric,” Hart concluded her post, emphasizing that it promotes “division.”

Aside from dealing with fake news, Hart has been focusing on raising her and her husband, Mark Wilkerson’s, three children- Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 10. In April, the actress and director opened up to People about the challenges of watching her sons grow up, especially her eldest son who already began driving.