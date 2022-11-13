Dua Lipa is declaring that she “will not be performing” at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, citing the country’s abysmal human rights record, particularly regarding the country’s criminalization of homosexuality.

With Shakira and BTS singer Jungkook confirmed to open the upcoming global soccer tournament on Nov. 20, rumours have been swirling that Dua Lipa will be joining them.

However, the “Sweetest Pie” singer refuted those claims in an Instagram Story post, issuing a definitive statement.

“There is a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” she wrote.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” her statement concluded.

Controversy is surrounding the the tournament after FIFA World Cup ambassador and former player Khalid Salman’s comments during an interview with a German broadcaster, with CNN reporting that he described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” and “haram,” meaning that it’s forbidden by Islamic law.

Discussing how people from all over the world would be gathering in Qatar for the World Cup, Salman said, “let’s talk about gays,” adding, “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules.”

Among his concerns, he noted, was that children could learn “something that is not good.”

Meanwhile, The Sun has warned tourists visiting Qatar about the nation’s “vague” and “confusing” laws that could potentially result in foreign soccer fans being flogged for offences such as drinking alcohol, taking photos and using profanity.