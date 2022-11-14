Country meets rock at the 2023 edition of the annual Boots and Hearts festival, which will feature the headlining lineup of Nickelback, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.

Republic Live, producers of Boots and Hearts, has unveiled the headliners and first round of performers for the 2023 fest, set to take place from Aug. 10-13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

In addition, other performers confirmed are Riley Green, Hardy, Dallas Smith, Tim Hicks and Josh Ross.

“As we approach our 12th year of Boots and Hearts, we continue to move forward, trying new things and opening new doors. This allows us to grow and ultimately give our fans the best of the best,” says Eva Dunford, founding partner, Republic Live. “We work hard and aspire to be the Canadian flagship of music and experience. This includes artists, fans, partners, vendors, and our dedicated staff. Our BootsLife fans are some of the best in the world with their larger-than-life energy that we feel so grateful to celebrate year after year. Similarly, Nickelback brings a loyal, timeless fanbase and an unforgettable live show that has allowed them to soar to the top of the charts for decades and continue to break barriers. It makes it extra special to welcome them to Boots and Hearts and into our festival family. We look forward to celebrating their incredible talent and amazing rock show. Next summer will certainly be an exciting moment in the history of Boots and Hearts.”

‌The four-day, multistage Boots and Hearts Music Festival is Canada’s largest camping music festival, and has been honoured with five Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as international recognition from the Academy of Country Music for Festival of the Year.

“Music festivals have always been known to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences, moments in time you can’t relive and memories that last forever. The ‘I remember when’s’ and the ‘saw it there firsts’ are something we as a company strive for and work hard to deliver to our fans year after year. We saw it with Shania at Boots and Hearts last year and we can’t wait to create another iconic Canadian moment celebrating Nickelback alongside country music icons Tim McGraw and Keith Urban,” adds Brooke Dunford, Republic Live’s director of booking and brand strategy. “The roster also includes new artists paving their way within the genre and beyond. Watching an artist like Hardy, who made his Canadian debut at Boots and Hearts in 2019 who will now open for Nickelback, is extremely special for us. Transcending a new wave of country music and taking fans on a journey blending rock and country is something we’re extremely excited to celebrate and embrace as fans of live music and unforgettable moments.”

‌Additional confirmed performers include Travis Denning and Lauren Alaina, with further artist announcements to come.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets will be available for the 2023 festival, allowing guests to spend the day or experience the festival in its entirety from the first note to the last. Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. ET, while public on-sale starts Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

More information about artists, tickets, RV and tent camping, and parking can be found here.