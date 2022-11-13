Drake is a couple million fewer dollars to count after a match at Saturday night’s UFC 281 didn’t go his way.

Fox Sports is reporting that the Toronto rap star placed a $2-million bet that Israel Adesanya would beat Alex Pereira in their middleweight title bout.

While Drake stood to win $2.9 million, that didn’t end up happening; instead Pereira wound up defeating Adesanya via technical knockout.

“I feel so blessed,” Pereira told MMA Fighting. “I worked so hard for this. Sorry to everybody that I had to post some stuff, I had to do a little bit of trash talk this time. But I had to get in his head to get this fight.”

Thankfully, Drake won’t have to tighten his belt too much after losing his seven-figure bet; according to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth an estimated $250 million.