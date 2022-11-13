Nick Cannon is paying the price for fathering 12 children with six different women.

A report in The U.S. Sun quotes a family law expert who estimates that Cannon is paying “nearly $3 million” per year in child support.

Cannon, however, disputes that number — and reveals he actually pays more.

Contacted by The Neighborhood Talk, Cannon revealed the truth.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he said. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Cannon is currently expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott, having recently welcomed his 11th with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon shared a bit of his procreation philosophy in a September 2022 Instagram post announcing the birth of his 10th child, Onyx, with “Price Is Right” model Lanisha Cole.

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he wrote. “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says … I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”