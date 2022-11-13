It’s safe to say that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is every bit the big-screen hit that Hollywood had been hoping for.

As Variety reports, not only has the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther” provided a much-needed shot in the arm to beleaguered cinemas, the film has also broken the record for November openings, bringing in a whopping $330 million at the worldwide box office, including $180 million domestically.

This easily beats the previous November domestic record of $158 million set by 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”.

“Wakanda Forever” can also boast of the second-biggest domestic opening weekend of 2022, slightly below the $187.4 million opening of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, as well as the third-best opening since the pandemic, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” retaining the top spot with a $260 million opening.

Tony Chambers, EVP and head of theatrical distribution at Disney (parent company of Marvel Studios), credited the success of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to both “the Marvel track record” and “the quality of the filmmaking.”