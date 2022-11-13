Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome have officially tied the knot after walking down the aisle in California over the weekend.

The “Twilight” star and the registered nurse exchanged vows in front of 100 of their closest friends and family at Epoch Estate Wines on Friday, Nov. 11, according to The Daily Mail.

The bride wore a white lace gown and veil, while the groom wore a traditional black tuxedo.

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Aniston & Other Celebs Attend Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Star-Studded Bat Mitzvah

Lautner popped the question exactly a year before their wedding date on Nov. 11, 2021.

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner Is Open To Reprising His ‘Twilight’ Role: ‘I Would Never Say No’

“My absolute best friend,” he wrote, while sharing a photo of the romantic fireside proposal. “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”