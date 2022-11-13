Sylvester Stallone can credit one of his biggest bombs to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While the two action heroes have become friendly in recent years — even co-starring together in “Escape Plan” and the “Expendables” franchise — they once had an intense rivalry.

“We couldn’t stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while,” Stallone said during a recent appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show”, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “We truly, truly loathed each other.”

READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone Turned Down A Ridiculous ‘Rambo’ Payday: ‘What An Idiot’

At one point, Stallone explained, Schwarzenegger tricked him into starring in the 1992 comedy “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot”, which was both a critical and box-office flop.

“He’s quite clever,” Stallone continued. “He goes around town saying, ‘I can’t wait to do this film.’ I go to my agent, ‘Get that thing away from him. Get people options on me.’ I got it and I said, ‘What a piece of s**t this is.’ He goes, ‘Ha ha ha!’ At least I wasn’t pregnant in a film, Arnold. We’re even.”

Stallone elaborated in another interview, with “Fox and Friends”.

“Schwarzenegger tricked me to do that piece of junk,” Stallone said of the film, in which he played a cop alongside “Golden Girls” star Estelle Getty as his character’s overbearing mother.

READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone Wishes Happy Birthday To Rival-Turned-Pal Arnold Schwarzenegger

“That’s one of those things that you go, ‘Why am I in this?’ There’s a scene they say, ‘Would you mind wearing diapers?’ I’m going to kill Arnold. I am going to find him and track him.”

Schwarzenegger “set it up,” Stallone explained. “He’s a prankster. He made it like, oh, he wants to do this desperately. ‘I can’t wait to do this film,’ meaning him. And I go, ‘Well, I’m not going to let that happen.’ So, I snatch it. I said, ‘I want this film desperately.’ And once I got it, I realized, ‘I’m in such a turkey and it’s not even Thanksgiving — it’s not even Thanksgiving, folks.'”