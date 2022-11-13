Click to share this via email

Kate Middleton honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II with a fashionable tribute during Remembrance Day weekend.

The Princess of Wales wore two pieces of jewellery from her grandmother-in-law’s collection while attending the Festival of Remembrance event at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester — Photo: Chris Radburn - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The stunning pieces included a pair of Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which were a gift to Queen Elizabeth for her wedding to Prince Philip, according to People.

The 40-year-old also donned a pearl choker necklace with a diamond in the centre belonging to the Queen.

Meanwhile, Kate was seen wearing her red poppy pin all weekend, which commemorates fallen military members.