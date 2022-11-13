Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift donned a stunning "bejeweled" look while hitting the red carpet for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Duesseldorf, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 13.

It was all about Taylor Swift at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, where the “Anti-Hero” singer bagged the most trophies of the night.

Swift took home four top awards including “Best Artist”, “Best Video”, “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video” for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj was awarded “Best Song” for “Super Freaky Girl” and “Best Hip Hop”, while Harry Styles won “Best Live.”

The “Best Collaboration” award went to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for “I’m Good (Blue)”.

Hosted by Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi, the show was was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The star-studded event also featured a moving performance by Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra with a powerful display of support for Ukraine.