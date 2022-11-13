***WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the “Yellowstone” S5 premiere***
Season 5 of “Yellowstone” kicked off with an emotional punch for viewers when tragedy struck on the Dutton ranch.
The two-episode premiere began on a hopeful note, with Monica and Kayce expecting their second child.
After experiencing some pains Monica rushes to the hospital, but a devastating accident along the way causes her to lose her baby at 37 weeks.
The episodes also saw John acclimatizing to his new role as governor of Montana.
Meanwhile, country superstar Lainey Wilson made her acting debut playing Abby during episode two.
“Yellowstone” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.