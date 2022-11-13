Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

***WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the “Yellowstone” S5 premiere***

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” kicked off with an emotional punch for viewers when tragedy struck on the Dutton ranch.

The two-episode premiere began on a hopeful note, with Monica and Kayce expecting their second child.

READ MORE: First Look At Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren In New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’

After experiencing some pains Monica rushes to the hospital, but a devastating accident along the way causes her to lose her baby at 37 weeks.

Monica lost the baby 😢and. They named him John 😭 #Yellowstone — Tamica Gates (@tamica76) November 14, 2022

The episodes also saw John acclimatizing to his new role as governor of Montana.

READ MORE: Series Creator Tyler Sheridan Defends ‘Yellowstone’ From Claims Of Being ‘Anti-Woke’ & ‘Republican’

Meanwhile, country superstar Lainey Wilson made her acting debut playing Abby during episode two.

“Yellowstone” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.