King Charles III waves to members of the public outside Dunfermline Abbey. Dunfermline, Scotland, UK - 03 Oct 2022.

Happy birthday, King Charles III!

The monarch is turning 74 today, with Buckingham Palace releasing a new photo to celebrate the occasion.

The snap shows the King leaning up against an ancient oak tree in Windsor, with the Palace confirming he’d be taking on the role of the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

The news comes 70 years after his father, Prince Philip, was appointed to the post.

The Palace confirms, “The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.”

The role of Ranger can be traced back to 1559, when Sir Henry Neville was appointed during Queen Elizabeth I’s reign. 🌳 Over the last 460 years, the post has usually been held by the Sovereign or family members, including The King’s father and grandfather. pic.twitter.com/8AP1B2RuHt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2022

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving Ranger of Windsor Great Park – holding the role from 1952 until his passing in 2021. HRH took an active role in overseeing developments, such as the reintroduction of Red Deer and the development of The Savill Garden Visitor Centre. pic.twitter.com/uolfgG9HN3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2022

It’s thought Charles will be spending his birthday privately, with no official engagements planned, Sky News reports.

The Band of the Household Cavalry played “Happy Birthday” outside Buckingham Palace during the changing of the guard ceremony to celebrate the special occasion, while gun salutes have also been fired across London, U.K.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among those wishing Charles a very happy birthday on social media, sharing a sweet pic of the monarch alongside the caption: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!”

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King! pic.twitter.com/Kg3L70Ivn5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2022

The Royal Family Twitter account added:

Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy birthday today. pic.twitter.com/J1ziCRIyU5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2022

This is the King’s first birthday since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at age 96 on September 8.

It’s not known yet if Charles will follow royal tradition and celebrate with a separate official birthday in the summer, like the Queen did.

The late monarch’s actual birthday was on April 21, but she held the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June.