It seems like wedding bells could be on the horizon for Melanie Hamrick, 35, and Mick Jagger, 79.
Hamrick sparked engagement rumours over the weekend after fans noticed she was wearing a diamond ring on that finger in a recently shared snap.
The ballet dancer posted a photo of herself looking stunning in an all-black ensemble and gold jewelery. However, all the attention was on the sparkler she was wearing on her left hand.
She captioned the shot: “A Ballerina hairdo goes with everything 🙌🏼❤️🥳.”
One social media user asked, “Is that an engagement ring?”
Another commented, “Zoomed in looks like TWO rings!💍👰♀️.”
READ MORE: Henry Winkler Remembers His Awkward Encounter With Mick Jagger
While a different person said, “I was wondering the same! 😂😂😂❤️❤️.”
Hamrick and Jagger have been dating since 2014 and share 5-year-old son Deveraux together.
READ MORE: The Rolling Stones Cancel Amsterdam Show As Mick Jagger Tests Positive For COVID-19
Hamrick shared a sweet family snap of the trio in July as she celebrated her birthday.
She posted: