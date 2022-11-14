Click to share this via email

It seems like wedding bells could be on the horizon for Melanie Hamrick, 35, and Mick Jagger, 79.

Hamrick sparked engagement rumours over the weekend after fans noticed she was wearing a diamond ring on that finger in a recently shared snap.

The ballet dancer posted a photo of herself looking stunning in an all-black ensemble and gold jewelery. However, all the attention was on the sparkler she was wearing on her left hand.

She captioned the shot: “A Ballerina hairdo goes with everything 🙌🏼❤️🥳.”

One social media user asked, “Is that an engagement ring?”

Another commented, “Zoomed in looks like TWO rings!💍👰‍♀️.”

While a different person said, “I was wondering the same! 😂😂😂❤️❤️.”

Hamrick and Jagger have been dating since 2014 and share 5-year-old son Deveraux together.

Hamrick shared a sweet family snap of the trio in July as she celebrated her birthday.

