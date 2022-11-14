Jennifer Aniston’s dad, actor John Aniston, has passed away at age 89.

The “Friends” actress took to Instagram Monday to share a touching tribute to the late “Days of Our Lives” star.

Alongside multiple photos of the pair taken over the years, Aniston wrote, “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

“You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔,” Aniston added.

She insisted, “Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️”

John starred in “Days of Our Lives” as Victor Kiriakis for a whopping 2889 episodes, from 1970-2022.

The show posted on Twitter after news of his death was shared online:

Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on.

#DaysOfOurLives #Days @peacock pic.twitter.com/IWPArGRKQH — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) November 14, 2022

He also starred in films including “The Gold & the Beautiful” and “Fixing Rhonda”, as well as TV series such as “Mad Men”, “Gilmore Girls” and “The Paul Reister Show”.

John shared daughter Jennifer with ex-wife Nancy Dow, and son Alex with Sherry Rooney, whom he married in 1984.

Back in June, Jennifer celebrated her dad’s incredible career by presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of work in soaps at the 2022 Daytime Emmys.

“This is truly a special moment for me,” Jennifer said at the time. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”