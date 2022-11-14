Could Pete & EmRata be Hollywood’s next star couple?

Over the weekend, the Instagram account Deux Moi shared that a fan had spotted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski out on a date.

The messages, which were screenshotted in an Instagram Story post, claimed that the pair were seen together in Brooklyn and that there were “holding hands.”

Photo: Deux Moi/Instagram

“His hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up,” the message claimed.

There was no other confirmation or evidence of the date, but both stars are currently single.

Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up earlier this year, while Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, split in September, after four years of marriage.

The model has also recently been linked to actor Brad Pitt, after being spotted out together, though in October she told Variety, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”