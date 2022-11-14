A new chapter in the “Yellowstone” origin story is being told.

This week, Paramount+ debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series “1923”, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, a prequel to the hit “Yellowstone”.

READ MORE: First Look At Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren In New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’

Introducing a new generation of the Dutton family, “the series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home,” according to the official description.

“Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the teaser. “It followed us from the Scottish highlands and the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here. Where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

The teaser also gives quick glimpses at Ford, playing Jacob Dutton, and Helen Mirren, as Cara Dutton, along with the beautiful vistas and violent action in store for fans.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premieres With Heartbreaking Loss For The Dutton Family

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is also behind the new prequel, which follows the previous origin story series “1883”, which starred Time McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott.

Also starring in the new show are Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlepper and Jerome Flynn.

“1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story” premieres Dec. 19.