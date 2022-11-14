Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he turned down over $1 million to perform in Qatar amid the controversy surrounding the 2022 World Cup.

Stewart warned any gay fans travelling to the World Cup to be wary in an interview with the Sunday Times, the Daily Mirror reported. Homosexuality is illegal in the country.

Stewart insisted, “I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago.

“I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven’t they?”

While some stars, including Robbie Williams, have been criticized for going ahead with their performance at the sporting event, others such as Dua Lipa have insisted they will not be attending.

“There is a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post over the weekend.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” her statement concluded.