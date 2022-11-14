North West is a budding young horror buff.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter shared a video on their joint TikTok account in which she revealed her very surprising favourite movie.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Kris Jenner, North West & More

Set to Katy Perry’s “California Gurls”, the video has North taking followers through her morning routine, which she jokes starts with watching her favourite movie, before cutting to an image of “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It” streaming on Netflix.

In the R-rated horror sequel, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star as a couple who investigate paranormal activity and demonic possession, with plenty of scares to go around.

Despite being included in her video, it’s not actually clear whether North really does count it as her favourite film, or if she’s seen it at all.

But fans of Kim Kardashian took to social media to express their surprise at “The Conjuring 3” being North’s favourite movie.

North west: “ first I watch my favorite movie” The conjuring 3 💀💀💀💀💀💀 — Jessely✨🌙 (@JesselyG_) November 13, 2022

why is north west favorite movie the conjuring 3 😭😭 — t (@tiannawrld) November 13, 2022

north west fav movie being the conjuring gotta b a gemini thing 😭😭😭 — malia 👼🏾 (@maliajosephh) November 13, 2022

READ MORE: Kanye West Reveals Advice He Gives Daughter North West: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Take Anything From You’

North’s presence on TikTok has received some criticism, including from her father, Kanye West, who wrote on Instagram back in February, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on Tik Tok against my will?”

In a statement, Kardashian explained, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”