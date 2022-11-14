Even for a big star, having some privacy is important.

In an interview with Mr. Porter, singer Joe Jonas opens up about why he and wife Sophie Turner have tried to keep their marriage out of the public eye as much as possible.

“I want to feel like an open book,” he explains. “But when we started dating, I realised that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

Despite trying to keep things with Turner and their family private, Jonas admits that being in the public eye is simply a fact of the career he’s chosen and his success.

“I come back to why I do this,” he says. “I’m still so grateful to do this, so if being in the public eye comes with some of that drama and the eye rolling and if you have to swat some beef with a person you met once, then so be it.

The DNCE frontman adds, “Besides, if it means I get to wake up and do this another day, then it’s all worth it.”

Jonas also talks about how being a dad has changed since he and Turner welcomed their second child earlier this year.

“I’m a little less scared,” he says. “You don’t need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they’re breathing. You get over those fears.”

That said, Jonas is still learning how to be a dad, joking, “I feel like a kid raising kids.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their first baby in July 2020.