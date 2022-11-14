Click to share this via email

Nick Cannon can take a joke.

In a post on Instagram, the entertainer shared a meme image for his fans, poking fun at just how many kids he has.

The image, which is headlined, “National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it’s beautiful,” along with a photo of Cannon’s face photoshopped onto other people’s heads.

“Wow! Everybody got jokes! 🤣,” Cannon wrote in the caption.

Last week, Cannon welcomed his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa, their third baby together after twins Zion and Zillion.

He is also expecting baby No. 12 with Alyssa Scott sometime next year. Their first since their baby son died from cancer at only 5-months-old last year.

Cannon, meanwhile, also shares two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, one with model Bre Tiesi, another with LaNicha Cole, as well as three kids with Brittany Bell.