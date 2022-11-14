Gisele Bündchen stepped out for dinner with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente over the weekend.

The model recently announced her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

It seems like she’s been keeping herself busy since, as she was seen grabbing food with Valente at Koji’s in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica with her and Brady’s two children; Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Valente’s friend also joined the pair, so it’s unclear whether a new romance is on the horizon or if Bündchen has just been catching up with pals in the pics shared by Page Six.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Wanted To Make His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen Work, ‘Didn’t Want The Kids To Have Divorced Parents,’ Source Says

An insider was quick to shoot down any claims of a budding romance, telling the Daily Mail: “He’s been her kids jiu-jitsu teacher for years.

“There’s no truth to the rumours that they’re dating.”

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Buys $11.5 Million Miami Mansion Across From Tom Brady: Report

Bündchen and Valente’s outing comes after they did a shoot for Dust magazine alongside his brothers, Pedro Valente and Giu Valente, back in 2021.

Bündchen posted about learning self-defence back in February, sharing a clip on Instagram.

She wrote, “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defence.

“I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! 🤛🏼”