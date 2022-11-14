Keke Palmer is making a big splash for her debut on “Saturday Night Live”.

The “Nope” star is set to host the show alongside musical guest SZA. NBC made the announcement in their customary style with a Twitter post teasing the next celebrities to appear on the show.

This marks the first appearance for the actress on the show, whereas SZA has performed on the show before, notably in 2017 where she sang “The Weekend” and “Love Galore”.

Palmer excitedly shared the same image on her Twitter with the caption: “Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you ❤️😆”.

SZA seemed to share the sentiment as she excitedly gushed about the episode in her Instagram post, writing, “Can’t believe this is happening lmao . I plan on acting a f–king fool . See you soon New York 🥹🤍 @nbcsnl cc @keke 🫡”.

The appearance comes after Palmer starred in Jordan Peele’s much-anticipated “Nope”, which is expected to hit NBC’s streaming service Peacock soon. SZA has her own work in progress with a new single as well as an upcoming project known as “PSA”.

Keke Palmer and SZA’s episode of “SNL” airs on Dec. 3.