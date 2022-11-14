Click to share this via email

It’s time to see which artists will nab themselves 2023 Grammy nominations ahead of next year’s ceremony.

Three-time Grammy award winners Dan + Shay and two-time Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper are set to perform and present during the noms announcement on Tues, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Dan + Shay and Lauper will be joining previously announced presenters including Jimmie Allen, Nate Burleson and Gayle King, Luis Fonsi, Ledisi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Harvey Mason Jr., Smokey Robinson and Olivia Rodrigo to celebrate this year’s nominees.

The nominations livestream event will stream live on live.Grammy.com, as well as the Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023.

It will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Multiple artists have blasted the Grammys this year, with Canadian hitmakers Drake and The Weeknd being among those to choose not to submit their latest albums for consideration at this year’s ceremony.