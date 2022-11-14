Elton John wants to get in the studio with Britney Spears.

Over the summer the music superstars released their first collaboration, “Hold Me Closer”, and now John wants to do it again, but in person this time.

READ MORE: Elton John & Britney Spears Debut Official ‘Hold Me Closer’ Music Video

“He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s husband David Furnish told Variety.

“It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”

“Hold Me Closer”, Spears’ first release in six years, remixes John’s classics “Tiny Dancer”, “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

READ MORE: Elton John Says Britney Spears ‘Needed Some Love In Her Life’

The song appeared on the digital reissue of his collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions, which also featured the hit “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” featuring Dua Lipa.

Other collaborations on the album included “Nothing Else Matters” with Miley Cyrus, “One of Me” with Lil Nas X”, “Finish Line” with Stevie Wonder and more.