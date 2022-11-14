Jay Leno is doing well after a scare involving one of his cars.

On Monday, the former late-night host confirmed to ET that he was hospitalized over the weekend after a gasoline fire at his Los Angeles car garage.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement.

News of the accident first emerged when People reported that Leno had cancelled an appearance at a Las Vegas financial conference.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email to attendees from conference organizers stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Later, TMZ reported that one of Leno’s cars caught fire, leaving burns on the left side of his face before he was taken to the Grossman Burn Center for treatment.

The outlet also reported that sources said the flames did not affect Leno’s eyes or ear.