Rebel Wilson is loving being a mom.

The actress surprised fans last week after announcing she’d welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

She then took to her Instagram Story to show how she was assembling furniture, filming herself building a baby swing.

Wilson shared, “20 minutes later, ta da! I did it, crushing motherhood,” according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Reveals The Meaning Behind Her Baby’s Name

The “Pitch Perfect” star continued, “And now we have a basonette to assemble. That’s my multitasking for a Saturday morning done – putting together baby furniture, whilst getting some vitamin D whilst hydrating.

“First week of motherhood done. I’m like, it’s been a total lifechange. I’m not looking my most glamorous.

“I’ve been learning how to change diapers, how to feed the baby and i’m just so lucky I have amazing help in my awesome partner Ramona,” she gushed.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Recalls How ‘Devastating’ It Was To Discover Her Embryos Were Not Viable

Wilson went on, “I have an awesome baby nanny who was recommended to me by my buddy James Corden.

“Thank you all for your love for little baby Royce, she is doing amazing, she is a little tiny thing. She’s amazing, and is healthy and awesome. She’s a really chilled baby actually.”

Wilson recently shared an adorable snap of the newborn, alongside the caption: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗”

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she added. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”