Happy birthday, Travis Barker!

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, they bombarded their new family member with some social media loving to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer turning 47.

This marks Barker’s first birthday as a newlywed after marrying Kourtney Kardashian in May.

Kris Jenner posted some cute snaps, alongside the caption: “Happy birthday to my son in law @travisbarker!!! You are the most amazing dad, stepdad, husband, uncle, son, and friend!

“You are so kind, thoughtful, generous, creative, talented, and I’m so happy to have you as part of our family! You make @kourtneykardash so happy and I love you and appreciate you and hope you have the most amazing day ever!!! ❤️😍🙏🥳🎂 @travisbarker.”

Kris’ partner Corey Gamble re-posted the momager’s snaps, alongside the caption: “HBD @travisbarker.”

No doubt the rest of the family, including Barker’s wife Kourtney, will follow suit and send their birthday love later on in the day.

Kourtney and Barker unofficially tied the knot in Las Vegas in April this year, holding their official wedding in Santa Barbara the next month, and a religious ceremony in Portofino, Italy a week later.