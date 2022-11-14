It’s a mini “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion.

Eric Dane attended the 2022 Global Down Syndrome Foundation Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in Denver, Colorado where he was honoured with the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

The evening was filled with surprises as he met up with his “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Caterina Scorsone on the red carpet. The two were all smiles as they reunited at the event.

READ MORE: Eric Dane Says He’s Single And Getting ‘Lots’ Of Dirty DMs

Caterina Scorsone and Eric Dane Photo: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Dane dressed sharply in a coal suit while Scorsone opted for a polka-dotted beige gown and black heels. Scorsone had also previously been awarded the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award years prior.

The two alumni weren’t the only members of the “Grey’s Anatomy” family to attend the event.

Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, Midori Francis, Anthony Hill, and E.R. Fightmaster from the current cast of the show were also seen at the red carpet.

Speaking about the outpour of support from the medical drama, Scorsone admitted she was overwhelmed.

“I feel so embraced by the whole Grey’s Anatomy family,” said the actress. “It means so much to me that they would come all the way to Denver, Colorado to support GLOBAL, educate themselves, and spread the word about the importance of advocating for the foundation’s cause.”

(L-R) Alexis Floyd, E.R. Fightmaster, Anthony Hill, Caterina Scorsone, Niko Terho and Midori Francis – Photo: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

As he accepted his award, Dane also wanted to highlight how important it was for the organization to exist and everyone to give it their support.

READ MORE: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Counts Down Ellen Pompeo’s Season 19 Exit In Winter Premiere Promo: ‘Let Us Toast You’

“[GLOBAL President and CEO Michelle Sie Whitten] and her team at GLOBAL work hard to change the lives of people with Down syndrome for the better,” said Dane. “I am so amazed by how they managed to quadruple the government funding for Down syndrome research in 10 short years. Imagine the impact this funding will have not only on people with Down syndrome, but to all of us: even if you don’t know a person with Down syndrome, you likely know someone affected by Alzheimer’s disease or cancer. Tonight, with your support, we are ALL contributing to the betterment and advancement of humankind.”

John C. McGinley and Actor Eric Dane 2022 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award Recipient – Photo: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Aside from awards, the fundraiser was jam-packed with events including a fashion show featuring models who had Down syndrome. Overall the event was able to raise over $2.2 million for Down syndrome research

Dane previously starred in “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Mark Sloan from 2006 to 2021, alongside Scorsone who played Dr. Amelia Shephard from 2010 to 2022.