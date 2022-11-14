Like father, like son.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the upcoming documentary “Sr.”, all about the late Robert Downey Sr., the filmmaker and father of “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr.

The film is described as “a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. ‘Sr.’ widens the lens from Downey’s art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr.”

Photo: Netflix

The trailer gives a look at the interactions between the father and son, with Downey Jr. looking to understand more about his dad and share it all with audiences.

“Shot over the course of three years, the film truly honours Senior’s nonlinear, outlaw-like approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent and final film project. Smith’s portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life that’s as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.”

Downey Sr., who is best known for directing the underground satirical comedy “Putney Swope”, died in July 2021.

The new documentary is directed by Chris Smith, the filmmaker behind the classic “American Movie”.

“Sr.” hits Netflix Dec. 2.